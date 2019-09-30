Why are people complaining about Fifa 20?

EA Sports

The new Fifa 20 game is out and lots of reviews for the game haven't been very favourable.

So why aren't some people happy?

Well some fans have taken to social media to complain about the quality of the 'Career Mode' feature because it has major mistakes in it.

So much so, that the hash-tag #FixCareerMode has been trending on Twitter.

EA Sports - who make Fifa - have responded by saying: "The team is aware and prioritizing fixes for this area and have been successful in identifying some of the issues".

What's the problem?

EA Sports / FIFA 20 Players can now choose to play as a female manager for the first time

The 'Career Mode' is where you take charge of a team as a manager and play as that team as they go through a football season.

However, lots of fans have noticed unusual goings on while playing the manager mode feature.

The unusual behaviour means that opposition managers will choose weaker line-ups when playing against a human character, making the opposition much harder than would be expected.

For example, big teams like Manchester City and Liverpool play their reserve team instead of first team regulars.

It also means that teams that would be expected to be at the top of the Premier League can be in danger of relegation in a season.

EA Sports Lots of Premier League teams have been playing weaker teams in career mode

Corey Andress, spokesperson from EA Sports - which makes the game - took to his own Twitter account to apologise for the problems.

"In terms of an ETA or exact changes, I can't provide that yet, but also want to be transparent and say it won't be immediate", he said.

Andress continued: "Being that Career Mode is client-based (offline), we need to patch. Patches take time as fixes have to be identified, fixed, tested and then certified by first-party.

"Our first patch is on the way and locked, so likely we've missed the ability to put Career Mode fixes in that patch."