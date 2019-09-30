Check out these massive vegetables!

'Orange' you glad you've seen this massive pumpkin. The annual Malvern Autumn Show has been celebrating its 25th year over the weekend. Competitors were asked to show off their biggest vegetables - the biggest of which take around a year to grow. As part of the 25th anniversary, the organisers asked the the show's 60,000 visitors to bring along food for local food banks. The visitors didn't disappoint, turning up with enough food, drink and toiletries to fill more than 100 crates.