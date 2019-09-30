play
UK Weather: Wild weather across England and Wales.

Last updated at 11:12
Flood warnings are in place around the UK coast

Heavy rain and high tides means experts are warning that some places in England and Wales are at risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have issued dozens of weather warnings after downpours over the weekend.

The Met Office says more wet weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

A yellow rain alert is also due to come into force in England.

Big waves batter Porthcawl's sea front

Wales

Natural Resources Wales has 9 warnings and 16 flood alerts in areas including Snowdonia and Pembrokeshire.

Some roads were closed and buses replaced trains between Newtown and Machynlleth in Powys in Wales because of flooding over the weekend.

Lizzie's Barn Sanctuary in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, is flooded but says the animals are safe

England

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and more than 160 alerts are in place for areas across England.

They include places along the coast in Cumbria and north-west England, Yorkshire and north-east England and the south-east coast including Dover and Folkestone, and Cornwall.

Beach huts lifted and washed down the beach by the wavesCheryl Fletcher
Beach huts were washed away in St Leonards, East Sussex

Rain caused cliff falls in East Sussex on Sunday. In St Leonards, several beach huts standing on shingle by the sea wall were picked up by large storm waves and washed down the beach.

There is a 24-hour yellow warning for rain covering Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham from 15:00 BST.

Heavy rain and flooding affected the Cycling Road World Championships in Yorkshire on Sunday

A number of events were cancelled on Sunday because of the wet weather including the Regatta London race on the River Thames.

Organisers of the Cycling Road World Championship changed the course in Yorkshire amid safety concerns.

