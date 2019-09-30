UK Weather: Wild weather across England and Wales.

Heavy rain and high tides means experts are warning that some places in England and Wales are at risk of flooding.
The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have issued dozens of weather warnings after downpours over the weekend.
The Met Office says more wet weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
A yellow rain alert is also due to come into force in England.
Wales
Natural Resources Wales has 9 warnings and 16 flood alerts in areas including Snowdonia and Pembrokeshire.
Some roads were closed and buses replaced trains between Newtown and Machynlleth in Powys in Wales because of flooding over the weekend.
England
The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and more than 160 alerts are in place for areas across England.
They include places along the coast in Cumbria and north-west England, Yorkshire and north-east England and the south-east coast including Dover and Folkestone, and Cornwall.
Rain caused cliff falls in East Sussex on Sunday. In St Leonards, several beach huts standing on shingle by the sea wall were picked up by large storm waves and washed down the beach.
There is a 24-hour yellow warning for rain covering Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham from 15:00 BST.
A number of events were cancelled on Sunday because of the wet weather including the Regatta London race on the River Thames.
Organisers of the Cycling Road World Championship changed the course in Yorkshire amid safety concerns.
