Paris Fashion Week: Weirdest looks from the catwalk
Paris Fashion Week 2019 has brought us some very unusual outfits from designers! Would you wear these surprising looks from the Paris catwalk?
Modelling can be a tiring business -the good thing about this Comme des garcons outfit is if you fancied a sleep you've already got what looks like a quilt wrapped around you!
It can be a bit of rush getting ready at Fashion Week - at the Issey Miyake show they solved the problem by dressing the models on the runway. Ropes suspended from the ceiling placed the dresses and hats over their heads. What a way to get dressed in the morning!
Hole-d on! This £1300 handbag has a giant hole in it. Fashion company Off-White the 'Meteor' bag is inspired by meteors. We're guessing they were imagining what would happen if a meteor rock hit one of their bags. Maybe put your wallet and phone somewhere safer or it could be an expensive day,
If you think there's something a bit fishy about this outfit, there is. Vivienne Westwood designer Andrea Kronthaler made this glittery fish hat out of a box of sequins which had been thrown away. Great recycling!
French fashion house Nina Ricci took the trend for bucket hats a bit far by sending models down the catwalk with what looks like actual sand castle buckets. At least it leaves your hands free for all that digging on the beach.
These extreme lashes were worn by models on the schiaparelli runway, and just in case you don't know whose collection it is, they've helpfully written it on the side of the gold decoration.