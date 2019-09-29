BGT the Champions: Bars and Melody beat Collabro to final

Getty Images Bars and Melody astounded viewers who remembered them from five years ago with how much they'd grown!

There's just one week until the final of ITV's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions there's now a full line-up as the last two acts were sent through on Saturday 28 September.

The series has shown that it doesn't matter how well someone did in their original series of BGT, it can all be turned on its head in The Champions!

Teenagers Charlie Lenehan and Leondre Devries AKA Bars and Melody were just 15 and 13 when they first took part in Britain's Got Talent in 2014.

The duo, who are now aged 20 and 18, may have come third five years ago but they beat the 2014 winners Collabro after a public vote in The Champions.

They go through to the final alongside dancers Twist and Pulse who were runners-up way back in 2010!

The two acts join salsa dancers Paddy & Nico, illusionist Darcy Oake, Alexa Lauenburger and her dog act, dance troupe MerseyGirls, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, plus father and daughter Bello and Annaliese Nock.

It's going to be an exciting final!

Who do you want to win?

Which act do you want to see win? Are you a fan of Bars and Melody or Collabro? Or would you like to see another act win the BGT final? Let us know in the comments below.