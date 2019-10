Slimy, gross, and weird looking - of course we're talking about slugs!

Autumn is party season for slugs which is why you might see so many of them about at this time of year.

We spoke to Imogen who is a slug expert at RHS Wisley, who wants to teach us to love slugs as much as she does!

And she's also on the hunt for the mysterious Yellow Cellar Slug - can you help her find it?