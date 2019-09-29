Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who will be the first couple voted off?

After a night of dazzling dances the Strictly couples will find out the results of the first public vote this evening.

Last Saturday everyone automatically made it through to week two but this week one couple will be leaving the dance floor.

But who will be packing up their sequins and dancing shoes to leave the show?

Here's what happened in week two of Strictly.

What does the leader board look like?

Despite some nifty pancake flipping James and Luba were on the bottom of the leader board

At the top of the leaderboard is CBBC's Karim Zeroual and his partner partner Amy Dowden. The pair danced a foxtrot to a Frank Sinatra song and judge Motsi Mabuse called it "classy and elegant".

Their scores were combined with last weeks giving them a total 63 points!

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice, who embraced their Italian roots with a Viennese waltz are close behind with 62.

At the bottom at the moment is rowing champion and double Olympic gold medallist, James Cracknell and his partner Luba Mushtuk.

Their jive didn't quite convince the judges, but they did better than last week.

What else happened?

Some people were scared Mike would drop his partner

BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell had viewers terrified that he would drop his partner Katya during their performance of the American Smooth.

One person wrote on social media:

"Had to vote for Mike and Katya in the end, despite my fears for their personal safety. #Strictly."

Hopefully Katya hasn't seen this clip of Bushell falling into a swimming pool while doing a live interview during the Commonwealth Games!

What did you think of week two's show? Which couple did you think was the best?

Let us know in the comments below!