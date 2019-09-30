Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who got voted off first?

Rowing champion and double Olympic gold medallist, James Cracknell and his partner Luba Mushtuk have becomen the first couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

James and Luba faced former England goalkeeper David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again. James and his dance partner Luba performed their jive to Tutti Fruitti by Little Richard and David and Nadiya performed their Paso Doble to Spanish Gypsy by Espana Cani.

But all four judges chose to save David and Nadiya.

Craig said: "Well, for me, in that dance-off one couple improved beyond compare and that couple is the couple I would like to save, David and Nadiya."

Talking to presenter Tess about his time on the show, James said: "I'm a way better dancer than I was two weeks ago. Luba's been amazing with being so patient with a couple of left feet. "

Who's doing well?

At the top of the leaderboard was CBBC's Karim Zeroual and his partner partner Amy Dowden. The pair danced a foxtrot to a Frank Sinatra song and judge Motsi Mabuse called it "classy and elegant".

Their scores were combined with last weeks giving them a total 63 points!

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice, who embraced their Italian roots with a Viennese waltz are close behind with 62.

The remaining fourteen couples will take to the dance floor next week in a spectacular Movie Special for week three of the competition.