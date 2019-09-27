Sir David Attenborough is filming a new series all about colourful animals

Brilliant news for fans of nature programmes!
Legendary broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough, will be back on our screens with a brand new three-part series called "Life in Colour".
The BBC Two series will explore the many ways animals use colour throughout their lives, and will be filmed on special high-tech cameras built especially for the programme.
The team behind the series say these cameras will "reveal a world of colour normally invisible to human eyes".
Filming will take place across the globe, with particular emphasis on Australia - so can we expect some creepy-crawlies?!
Don't settle down on the sofa just yet though - the series is not going to be on our screens until early 2021!
We are setting a reminder now...!
