Sir David Attenborough is filming a new series all about colourful animals

He's had a research ship named after him this week - now he's working on a brand new TV series

Brilliant news for fans of nature programmes!

Legendary broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough, will be back on our screens with a brand new three-part series called "Life in Colour".

The BBC Two series will explore the many ways animals use colour throughout their lives, and will be filmed on special high-tech cameras built especially for the programme.

The team behind the series say these cameras will "reveal a world of colour normally invisible to human eyes".

Filming will take place across the globe, with particular emphasis on Australia - so can we expect some creepy-crawlies?!

Don't settle down on the sofa just yet though - the series is not going to be on our screens until early 2021!

We are setting a reminder now...!