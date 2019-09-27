BTS: J-Hope drops new song Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!

BTS' J-Hope has just dropped a new song!

He's teamed up with singer Becky G to release Chicken Noodle Soup.

The song is about loving where you come from, and home comforts like food, no matter where you go in life.

This is shown in the lyrics: "We always got love, for where we come from, so let 'em know what's up, no matta wherever we go, bring it back to this place called home".

TWITTER/BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT J-Hope posted a picture on his social media showing the two of them on set

The song is sung in three different languages (English, Korean and Spanish) and the video features dancers from 50 nationalities.

Becky G, or Rebbeca Marie Gomez, is Selena Gomez's sister.

She sung the Spanish version of A Whole New World on the new Aladdin Soundtrack with Zayn Malik.

The epic dance choreography for this new collab, has also inspired J-Hope to launch a dance challenge on the BTS TikTok channel called the #CNSChallenge.

Have you heard the track yet? If so, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.