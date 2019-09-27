The Voice UK: Which judge has left and who's replacing them?

Getty Images Meghan's taking over from Jennifer as a judge!

Meghan Trainor's going to replace Jennifer Hudson as the new coach on The Voice UK.

The American singer has loads of hits including All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin'.

She'll be joining Sir Tom Jones, Black Eyed Peas singer, Will.i.am, and Olly Murs who are all returning to the judges' chairs.

Getty Images Meghan said she "can't wait to sit in the chair"!

Meghan said joining the programme is "a dream come true".

She added: "I can't wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!"

Getty Images Meghan said she's "excited and honoured" to join The Voice UK

The host of the show, Emma Willis, will be returning too. She said that Meghan is a "fab choice to add to the coaching".

Will.i.am said "seeking fresh sounds and unique voices that I want to work with will compel me to push that button."

The last series of the show was won by Molly Hocking, a singer from Cornwall, who worked with Olly Murs.

The next series of The Voice UK will start filming in October and will be on ITV next year.