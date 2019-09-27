play
Watch Newsround

Daisy-May - the "amputee sensation of the world"

Meet Daisy-May.

The nine-year-old double amputee has modelled at London and New York Fashion week, and is now hitting the heights in Paris!

She was born with a condition called fibular hemimelia, which meant that when she was 18-months-old, she had to have an operation where both her legs were amputated.

Now aged nine, and full of energy, Daisy became the first double amputee to model at New York Fashion Week and this week, will take part in a catwalk show at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

We went to meet her to chat about modelling, heights and not letting ANYTHING hold her back!

Watch more videos

Video

Daisy-May - the "amputee sensation of the world"

Video

Climate change: Meet Isaac and Jessy from Malawi

Video

'Greta has inspired me to look at the world differently'

Video

Climate change protests: 'It's important for us to miss school'

Video

Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

Video

'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Video

Watch: How do they build the Strictly ballroom?

Video

You smashed it with YOUR Strictly moves!

Video

Why do cows have spots?

Video

The Olympic sailor tackling the problem of plastic at sporting events

Video

How did Roald Dahl write his books?

Video

What is the FA doing to tackle racism?

Top Stories

new-zealand-climate-change.

Global climate strikes: What's happening today?

comments
earth.

Climate change matters: Find out more with Newsround

fifa-94

What was the first Fifa like?

comments
Newsround Home