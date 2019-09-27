Are we running out of conkers?

Getty Images The trees where conkers come from are in danger

It's officially autumn! But your game of conkers could be in trouble.

That's because the trees where they come from have been put on the official extinction list.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, about half of horse chestnut trees face extinction because they're being attacked by moths and disease.

Getty Images Horse chestnut trees are being attacked by moths and disease

The trees aren't planted anymore, because they only survive three to five years before they are killed by the leaf-miner moth.

Professor Stephen Woodward is a tree expert at the University of Aberdeen, he said: "The likelihood of total extinction is relatively low" but that eventually most of the trees will disappear.