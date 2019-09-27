play
Watch Newsround

Global climate strikes: Prince Harry backs the protests

More climate change protests are taking place around the world today.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has sailed to Montreal in Canada to take part in the #FridaysForFuture Earth strikes.

The big focus today is New Zealand where tens of thousands of people are out on the streets and more protests are planned in cities and towns across the globe.

Prince Harry is giving his backing to the cause saying the time to act is now because the evidence of climate change is clear.

Global climate strikes: Prince Harry backs the protests

