Global climate strikes: What's happening today?

Protestors from New Zealand are taking part in the #FridaysForFuture Earth strikes

More climate change protests are taking place around the world today.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has sailed to Montreal in Canada to take part in the #FridaysForFuture Earth strikes.

Today the big focus is on New Zealand, where tens of thousands of children and adults have taken to the streets.

Global climate strikes: Prince Harry backs the protests

Prince Harry is giving his backing to the cause saying the time to act is now because the evidence of climate change is clear.

Other marches are planned in South Korea, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Spain, Chile and Germany!

New Zealand didn't take part in last week's strikes because most children there had exams.

People are calling on the government to declare a climate emergency

New Zealanders took an open-letter to parliament, signed by 11,000 people, calling on the government to declare a climate emergency.

The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has set a goal of making the county zero carbon by 2050.