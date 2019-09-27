What does it mean to trademark a name?

Getty Images Beyoncé is trying to trademark Blue Ivy's name

Beyoncé is trying to get her daughter Blue Ivy's name trademarked.

A trademark usually helps give legal protection to a product or an idea, so other people can't just copy it. A trademark can be a name, word, phrase, symbol design or picture.

In Beyoncé's case, she wants Blue Ivy's name to be protected. But she's in battle with a wedding planner whose company is also called Blue Ivy. The owner, Wendy Morales, is trying to block Beyoncé's application and it looks like the case is heading to court - because neither side will budge!

The popstar isn't the only one to try and trademark something, read on for some more examples!

Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner

Getty Images There was a row between these two Kylies about their names!

Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner came to a bit of a disagreement about trademarks and their names.

Kylie Jenner wanted to trademark her first name, because that's what her business is called, 'KYLIE'.

But Kylie Minogue blocked it. She said it would damage her own brand, and she already owns several kylie related trademarks.

After lots of conversations between their lawyers - Kylie Jenner has withdrawn her application!

Taylor Swift

Getty Images Taylor Swift trademarked phrases from her album

Celebrities try and trademark all sorts of things, Taylor Swift trademarked phrases from her album, '1989'.

The album sold two million copies in its first week, and some songs were hugely popular.

Taylor knew it was a big deal, so trademarked some of the phrases from the more popular songs. They included "party like it's 1989" and "cause we never go out of style".

Liverpool Football Club

Getty Images Liverpool Football Club wanted to trademark the word Liverpool

Liverpool FC tried to trademark the word 'Liverpool'.

The club wanted to trademark the word on its products, so that fans didn't end up buying fake ones.

They sent their application to the Intellectual Property Office, but they rejected it.