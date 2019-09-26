Labradoodles: The man who 'invented' them says he regrets it

Getty Images

You may have met a loveable, friendly, playful labradoodle in your local park, but the man who invented them says some dogs have health problems.

The man who bred the first ever labrador-poodle crossover back in the 1980s has said he made a mistake in doing so.

Wally Conron says the invention is his "life's regret" and he hasn't "got a clue" why people are still breeding them today.

This is because many people began experimenting with other crossover-breeds, which sometimes led to long-term health problems in the dogs.

The first labradoodle was created as a guide dog for a blind lady in Hawaii, whose husband was allergic to long haired dogs.

After three years of trying to find a solution, Wally came up with the idea of "a dog with the working ability of the Labrador and the coat of the poodle".

However, irresponsible breeding from "copy-cats" has caused health issues in some labradoodles and other cross-breeds.

Many owners say they are soft, cuddly, intelligent and very cute members of the family.

