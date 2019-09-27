Fifa 20: From 94-20 how the game has changed over the years

FIFA/EA SPORTS Footballers Eden Hazard, Virgil van Dijk and Zinedine Zidane are on the cover

Fifa 20 is out today - but how much has the game changed since it was first released?

The Fifa 20 game is the 27th version of the game to be released by EA Sports.

Top players include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, but some players have been a bit unhappy with their ratings.

The game also features Fifa Volta - a new version of their Street series, which allows you to design a character and play in 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5 matches, each with different rules, just like pro futsal games.

But how far has the series come, let's take a look at Fifa's origin...

Fifa 94 - the Grandaddy of Fifa

FIFA/EA SPORTS/MOBY GAMES Fifa 94 was also called 'Fifa International Soccer'

The first ever Fifa game was released on 15 December 1993.

It was pretty ground-breaking, as it used isometric technology, instead of 16-bit style which was popular at the time.

The game only included national teams, and real player names were not used.

It was pretty famous for a bug that allowed you to score goals by standing in front of a goalkeeper, and running away from referees to avoid getting a ticket.

You could play it on consoles like the SNES and SEGA Megadrive.

Fifa 96 - Name game

FIFA/EA SPORTS/MOBY GAMES Fifa 96 was a bestseller in the UK

First released on 30 September 1995, this is the first Fifa game to feature real-time 3D graphics using technology called "Virtual Stadium".

Fifa 96 was also the first to have players with real player names and positions, with ranking, transfer and team customisation tools.

It was also the first Fifa game to contain a player/team editor, and was playable on consoles like PlayStation, and Sega Saturn.

Fifa 98 - Road to the World Cup

FIFA/EA SPORTS/MOBY GAMES In the 'Road to World Cup' mode, all 172 Fifa-registered national teams were included in the game!

This special version of Fifa came out on 8 November 1997, and had David Beckham on the cover!

It was the first game to have a licensed soundtrack featuring popular bands of the time, with the title track: Song 2 by Blur.

Players could change the strictness setting on the referee, meaning you could get away with a few cheeky fouls punishment-free!

Fifa 98 was also the first time the offside rule was properly included.

You could play it on consoles like the Nintendo 64, or PlayStation.

Fifa 2000 - Mixed reviews

FIFA/EA SPORTS/MOBY GAMES Robbie Williams only let Fifa use his song, if they put his favourite team: Port Vale in the game

Released on 26 October 1999, Fifa 2000 received some mixed reviews.

This is because players thought its graphics were too cartoonish, and the gameplay was pretty shallow.

Sol Campbell was the cover star, and the title song on the soundtrack was by Robbie Williams.

This version of the Fifa series had over 40 "classic" teams, so that you could play as retired football legends.

You could play it on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and the GameBoy Colour.

Fifa 2003 - Hello XBox!

FIFA/EA SPORTS Fifa 2003 is the tenth game in the series

First released on 5 November 2002, the game had re-vamped graphics, with more realistic-looking players as well as the new Club Championship Mode.

One of the most anticipated features was EA Sport's "Freestyle Control" which allowed the user to flick the ball on and lay it off to teammates.

EA Trax was also introduced, meaning players could listen to soundtracks in an exclusive music player.

This was also the first time you could play Fifa on the XBox and PlayStation 2.

Fifa 06 - Retro station

FIFA/EA SPORTS Gamers could play the original Fifa 94 on this edition of the game

Released on 4 October 2005 developers gave the game a big overhaul, meaning players had better control of play.

It also introduced the 'team chemistry' feature which shows you how well players will play together.

There was also a 'retro' feature which allowed players to watch some classic football moments, as well as giving players the chance to play the original Fifa 94 game.

Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho were on the cover, and you could play it on consoles like the Nintendo GameCube and the XBox360.

Fifa 11 - Here comes the goalie!

FIFA/EA SPORTS Fifa 11 was given the title of 'Sports Game of the Year' at the Golden Joystick Awards, after receiving a record-breaking 2.05 million votes

Released in Europe on 1 October 2010 Fifa 11 allowed players to play as a Goalkeeper for the first time!

It also featured a better passing system, players who looked more real, and a new mode called Career Mode, where the player can play as a manager.

360 degree dribbling meant gamers had better control over players, and you could play it on consoles like the XBox 360, the Wii and the PlayStation 2.

Fifa 14 - Grab a friend!

FIFA/EA SPORTS Fifa 14 had more than 69 stadiums, including thirty-two real-world venues!

Released on 26 September 2013 Fifa 14 was playable on the brand newly released PlayStation 4 and XBox One.

It used a new game engine called Ignite, which meant the game had changing weather conditions, and smarter Artificial Intelligence in the opposing players - to be closer to human behaviour.

The game also featured new signature goal celebrations from players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Lionel Messi.

Fifa 19 - New Cups and competitions

FIFA/EA SPORTS Fifa 19 is Character Alex Hunter's final chapter in the Fifa series

Released on 28 September 2018, last year's Fifa featured star player Ronaldo on the box.

The Uefa Champions League, Europa League, and Uefa Super Cup competitions were introduced into the game.

The character Alex Hunter - who first appeared in Fifa 17 - returned for the third time in "The Journey."

New kick-off modes: house rule, survival mode, no rules, long range, header and volley, and first to mode.