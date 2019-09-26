Dancing On Ice 2020: Which celebrities are taking part?

Getty Images Holly and Phil will return to host the show!

Dancing On Ice 2020 is just around the corner!

We know that Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will return to present it, and that there's going to be a new judge, but which celebrities have signed up so far?

Lucrezia Millarini

Getty Images Lucrezie Millarini will swap newsreading for ice skating

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is the latest contestant to sign up for the series.

She regularly presents the lunchtime and six o'clock news on ITV.

Millarini said she's "super excited" to be joining the line up and added: "I can't wait to get out there on the ice and start training."

Kevin Kilbane

Getty Images The former footballer says he's going on the show as a "total novice"

Kevin Kilbane is the third celebrity skater to sign up for a bit of skating.

Kilbane's a former professional footballer and played for various teams including Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.

"I am going on as a total novice. I'm starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let's just see how this one goes."

Michael Barrymore

Getty Images Michael Barrymore is "delighted" to be joining the series.

Michael Barrymore is a former TV presenter, and is best known for hosting shows in the 80s and 90s.

He said he's "delighted" to be joining the 2020 series.

Maura Higgins

Getty Images Reality TV star Maura Higgins sais she's "up for the challenge"

The reality TV star was the first celebrity to be confirmed, and she seems very excited!

She said: "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me."

No one else has been confirmed yet - but more names could be revealed soon!