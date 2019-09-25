World Athletics Championships: Midnight marathon, sibling rivalry and record-breakers

Getty Images This is the 17th World Athletics Championships

The IAAF World Athletics Championships kick off this Friday.

Some of the world's greatest athletes will be competing in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, which is in the Middle-East.

This year 205 countries and 3,500 athletes will be taking part in the competition.

Top athletes like Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Justin Gatlin will be fighting it out in their events to take home a gold medal.

Check out some top facts about the event...

A Midnight Marathon

The events will be held in the Khalifa Stadium

Doha is the first ever Middle-Eastern city to host the event, but with that comes some challenges!

The average temperature in the city is around 39 degrees Celsius - that's hot!

With temperatures so high, it means that running long distance races can be pretty tough on the athletes.

So as a solution, the championships are having their first ever midnight marathon!

The temperatures are much cooler in the night - allowing the athletes running the 26.2 miles to compete without worrying about overheating!

Sibling showdown!

Getty Images Brothers Henrik, Jakob, Filip Ingebrigtsen are pretty awesome!

There's nothing like a bit of sporting sibling rivalry, and this championship there are a couple going head-to-head!

Brothers Henrik, Filip and Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway, are a racing powerhouse!

They will all be competing in the 5000 metre race, with Jakob and Filip going head-to-head in the 1,500 metre race too.

Each of them have been a European Champion at some point in their careers, and they are managed by their dad!

Getty Images Brothers Dylan, Jonathan, and Kevin Borlée with their team mate Jonathan Sacoor

The Ingebrigtsens aren't the only siblings competing this year - the Borlée brothers from Belgium will also be competing.

This year Dylan and Kevin will be taking part in the 4 x 400 metre relay race.

Their other siblings, Olivia and Jonathon (Kevin's identical twin) are also world famous athletes!

Fantastic Falcon

Getty Images Falah is a superhero Falcon mascot

Every sporting event needs a mascot, and this year it's Falah the Falcon!

Falcons are a big part of Middle-Eastern culture and history, and are the national bird of Qatar.

Many wealthy people in Qatar use falcons for sport or hunting, and some of them even have their own passports!

Falah was created by Theodore Paul Manuel, who said: "Athletics for Falah is a way to show the world how to be a true athlete. He is competitive, courageous, and helpful like no other. He is loyal, funny, helps his friends and often shows off his athletic moves"

Falah also has a superhero cape to show that athletes are superheroes - but he'll have some big shoes to fill after last championship's mascot Hero the Hedgehog won hearts everywhere!

Age is just a number!

Getty Images Power-walking for the win!

Spain's Jesus Angel Garcia will be breaking records this year, by being the oldest athlete to take part in the World Athletics Championship.

At the age of 49 Jesus will be competing in the 50 kilometre race walk.

At the other end, 19-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen (one of the Ingebrigtsen brothers!) will be the youngest.

Two years ago when the event was held in London, Jakob made history, when he became the youngest athlete to contest the 3000 metre steeplechase!

This year he'll be competing against his two older brothers, and hoping to take home a medal!

Who's the fastest now?!

JASPER JACOBS Dina Asher Smith is going for gold!

It's the first major tournament since legend Usain Bolt retired, so who will be the new fastest man and woman in the world?

Great Britain's Dina Asher Smith is a triple European World Champion who is hoping for a medal.

No other woman from Great Britain has ever run the 100 metres in under 11 seconds, but this year Dina has done it SIX TIMES!

She'll have some tough competition from reigning Olympic champ Elaine Thompson, and legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Getty Images Zharnel is hoping to beat records

For the men, the current world's fastest Christian Coleman is a firm favourite to win, but Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes could give him a hard time!

Zharnel trained with Usain Bolt, and even has a private pilot license.

He hopes one day to be an Olympic Champion and a commercial airline pilot. What a combination!