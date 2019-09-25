BBC Music Day: Beyonce or Rihanna - who sings higher?

Today is all about music!

BBC Music Day is being celebrated across the UK on Thursday 26 September with lots of different events happening.

The aim is to celebrate the power of music to change lives.

This year's theme is wellbeing; the power of music to inspire, bring us together and make a positive impact.

As part of the day, Ed Sheeran has designed Blue Peter's new music badge.

Almost 300,000 school children will be taking part in Get Singing - they'll be singing in playgrounds, assemblies and lessons.

Celi Barberia, from Sing Up, which supports schools to get pupils singing, said: "The benefits of singing on health and wellbeing are wide-ranging, with a wealth of research proving the positive impact on physical as well as mental health, from helping you breathe to lowering stress and anxiety and increasing self-esteem... it's a great opportunity to get a feel-good boost from the singing itself and to be a part of a national celebration about the power of music."