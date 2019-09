Meet Isaac and Jessy - they're from Malawi in Africa and like a lot of you they're concerned about climate change.

They've travelled more than 7,000 miles to the UK to talk to us about what's happening in their village.

It affects lots of aspects in their life, from how much food they have to eat, to their journey to school.

They want politicians in the UK to help them make a change.

Check out the video to find out more.