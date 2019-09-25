play
Mario Kart World Tour: Mobile app launch problems for Nintendo game

Last updated at 08:16
Screen shot of Mario Kart gameNintendo

It's one of the most popular console games ever and is due to launched on mobile.

Mario Kart World Tour was supposed to go live at 9am UK time on 25 September, but eager fans have been disappointed.

They've been taking to social media complaining about the hold screen not clearing and seeing the message below.

errorNintendo

The game has been long-awaited and has been delayed in the past due to errors.

The company explained they delayed it to improve the quality of the app as they wanted to make sure it was right,but it looks like they're still having some teething problems.

Nintendo's twitter statementTwitter/Nintendo

