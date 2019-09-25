Climate change is damaging our oceans

Getty Images A new report from the United Nations looks at the impact climate change is having on our planet

We know that climate change is damaging our planet - and a new report from the United Nations shows just how much.

It says that climate change is devastating our seas and frozen parts of the world like never before.

But there is hope that the worst impacts can be avoided, if there are immediate cuts to carbon emissions.

A panel of scientists say that waters are rising and species are moving habitat because of human activity.

They say they are "virtually certain" that the global ocean has got warmer - without pause - since 1970.

Humans have made extra heat on the planet, and the oceans have soaked all of that extra heat up.

But one of the scientists, Dr Jean-Pierre Gattuso, said the recent climate change protests by youth activists are important. He said: "I am hopeful they will continue their actions and they will make society change."

