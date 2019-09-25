Donald Trump: What it impeachment and why is he in trouble... again

AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is being investigated by senior US politicians after claims he asked a foreign country to damage a rival.

The Democratic Party, the main opposition to Mr Trump's Republican Party, has begun a formal impeachment inquiry.

Impeachment proceedings are a rare event in the US and are a final check on the president's power.

The United States Congress - the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws - can put certain senior American officials like the president on trial.

What has happened?

Well, it's complicated!

There's a new political controversy in the US - involving Donald Trump, foreign countries, questions about legal and ethical behaviour, and allegations against a political rival.

Mr Trump's critics are accusing him of using the powers of the presidency to make Ukraine dig up damaging secret information on a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, who is hoping to challenge Mr Trump for the presidency next year.

Joe Biden wants to be Donald Trump's rival in the next Presidential election in 2020

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's supporters argue he was actually talking to Ukraine about preventing illegal activity and that Mr Biden abused his power to try to pressure Ukraine into backing away from a criminal investigation that could involve his son!

Mr Trump insists he's done nothing wrong and this is "fake news" and a "witch hunt".

How big a deal is impeachment?

Lots of politicians in America have been calling for Mr Trump to face investigation or impeachment on various issues since he became president - and politicians have discussed impeaching him before.

But this time it's more important because an official investigation has actually begun.

Impeachment is a serious business - only two presidents have ever been impeached in US history - Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Bill Clinton in 1998. But neither were removed from office.

President Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974 before he could be impeached.