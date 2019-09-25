Sophia Grace, Kyle Giersdorf, Mila and Emma Stauffer: The young influencers earning millions

Getty Images

The richest young influencers have been revealed - and nearly half of them are earning millions.

Influencers make their money from a combination of things, including adverts, brand collaborations, public appearances and sponsored posts.

This list looked at the highest paid influencers on social media, including YouTube and Instagram.

Read on how to see who made it to the top ten.

1) Ryan Kaji

Ryantoysreview Ryan Kaji's number one on the list!

Seven-year-old Kaji has a net worth of £17.1 million.

Ryan lives in America, and his most popular videos show him opening presents and reviewing them.

He makes just under £2000 an hour!

2) Kyle Giersdorf

Getty Images Gaming influencer Kyle Giersdorf came in second place

In second place, it's gaming influencer Kyle Giersdorf.

Kyle, who's 16, won the Fortnite World Cup which came with a £2.6 million prize.

He's now got over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

3) Everleigh Rose Soutas

SavanahLabrant/Instagram Everleigh often appears with her mum on her social accounts

Everleigh is only six, but she's already worth about £1.8 million.

The YouTuber followed in her family's footsteps, Youtubers Savannah Soutas and Cole LaBrant, and made her own channel.

She films unboxing videos, craft challenges and has starting a modelling career.

4) Sophia Grace Brownlee

Getty Images

Sophia shot to fame when she sang Superbass by Meghan Trainor with her cousin Rosie, on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Eight years on and she's got a successful YouTube channel.

She's worth £1.4 million and has over three million subscribers.

5) Mila and Emma Stauffer

Getty Images Mila and Emma Stauffer work with lots of different brands

In fifth place are twins Mila and Emma, who are worth £960,000.

They became famous when their mum posted a video of them on Instagram, where they talked about what they'd like to be when they grow up.

The sisters have gone on to advertise with various brands.

Other winners in the top ten include Instagram stars Taytum and Oakley Fisher, gaming influencer Kyle Jackson, Insta stars Ava Marie and Leah Rose, youtuber Gavin Magnus and Fortnite star Benjy David Fish.