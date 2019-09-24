Dancing On Ice 2020: Everything we know so far

Getty Images

The new series of Dancing On Ice might not be on television until next year - but we're already finding out who the contestants are!

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will return to host the series, and a new judge will appear on the panel!

Read on to learn more about the ice skating series.

Who are the judges?

Getty Images

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Diversity star Ashley Banjo will be joined by brand new judge John Barrowman!.

John is an actor and singer, and one of the contestants on last year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

He'll replace Jason Gardiner.

Speaking about his new role, John said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series."

Who are the contestants?

So far two contestants have been revealed, and they are...

Maura Higgins

Getty Images

Maura is a reality TV star, and is in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard, one of the choreographers on The Greatest Dancer 2.

She said "I am up for the challenge, I am more excited than scared, I am brave and competitive and that will drive me."

Michael Barrymore

Getty Images

Michael Barrymore is a comedian and TV presenter.

In a video he said: "I'm delighted to say that I'll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020. I'm looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I'm very excited…it's performance time!"

No one else has been confirmed yet - but there's plenty of time!