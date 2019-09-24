Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie: The Royal family are in South Africa, this is what they have been doing
Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are in South Africa for their first official overseas trip as a family.
DAY ONE: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Cape Town township, Nyanga. Meghan was invited to join the dancers and impressed them with her moves!
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan sat with young people during a visit to the Justice Desk, a group in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, which works to empower people to understand and defend their Human Rights.
Getty Images
Meghan was greeted by lots of children outside the centre.
Getty Images
Meghan gave a speech at the centre which supports women and children. She praised their work and said "Just on one personal note, may I just say that while I'm here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family... I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister."
Getty Images
DAY TWO: Prince Harry and Meghan visit Monwabisi Beach outside of Cape Town on September 24, 2019 to meet members of the group Waves For Change. Wow - what a great group photo!
AFP/GETTY
Waves For Change fuses surfing with child-friendly mind and body therapy to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities.