UN Climate Action Summit: What promises have been made?

Getty Images The summit was a ground-breaking gathering of world leaders, with the goal of reducing the impact of climate change.

The UN Climate Action Summit has ended, but what promises have been made by leaders and companies?

The conference took place in New York, in America with leaders and big businesses from around the world coming together to talk about how they can reduce the effects of climate change.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke at the event, saying that leaders were "failing us" and that the eyes of future generations were looking at world leaders.

President Trump made a surprise appearance at the conference, for a few minutes, before attending his own meeting instead.

This is despite saying he wouldn't come, and previously denying that there was a link between human activity and climate change.

Getty Images President Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement in 2017

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, who came under criticism for the way he responded to the Amazon rainforest fires, did not attend the event, as well as the leader from Saudi Arabia, a country who's biggest source of income is from selling fossil fuels.

What promises were made by world leaders?

77 countries made a commitment to cut greenhouse gasses to net zero by 2050.

The United Kingdom has said it will double the amount of money it is spending on fighting climate change to £11.6 billion for the period from 2020 to 2025.

Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron is a big supporter of stopping the effects of climate change

France has said it will not trade with other countries that go against the Paris Agreement - this includes America.

Germany promised it would be completely carbon neutral by 2050.

China said it would cut its carbon emissions by over 12 billion tons each year, and invest in renewable energy.

India pledged to increase their renewable energy capacity to 175 gw by 2022, and committed to further increasing to 450 gw.

Getty Images Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the crowd about his pledge to help

The Russian Federation agreed to join the Paris Agreement, bringing the total number of countries who've joined to 187.

Pakistan said it would plant more than 10 billion trees over the next five years.

Despite being some of the lowest polluters in the world, small islands and developing states have said they intend to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Moving from fossil fuels to green energy

Getty Images Some of the world's biggest business owners came together to discuss how they can make changes to help fight climate change

More than 100 business leaders said they'd join up with the Paris Agreement, and take action to move from grey to green energy.

Business owner Michael Bloomberg - who is the ninth richest person in the world - has said he will increase his coal phase-out plan to 30 countries. Already, his work has helped to close 297 out of 530 coal plants in the US.

Countries including France and New Zealand, have announced that they will not allow oil or gas exploration on their lands or off-shore waters.

Heads of State from Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia, said that they will work to phase out coal.

The Republic of Korea announced it would shut down four coal-fired power plants, and six more will be closed by 2022, as well as the doubling of its contribution to the Green Climate Fund.

Is it enough?

Getty Images Climate Activist from the Extinction Rebellion group protested during the event

Despite these latest commitments from world leaders, many scientists and climate activists think more can still be done.

The UN Secretary-General has has they will "keep pushing" for greater change and actions from world leaders in the years ahead.