Creatable World: Mattel launch a gender neutral doll

Last updated at 06:38
One of world's biggest toy companies has launched a 'gender inclusive' doll.

Mattel say the doll has been designed to allow kids to style it with short or long hair, or in a skirt, trousers, or both.

Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design said: "Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels."

The Creatable World dolls are available in a variety of skin tones with accessories and wigs so they can represent everyone.

Toy companies have been criticised for making toys that are gender specific or reinforce gender stereotypes.

Mattel say the new dolls have been designed with a team of experts, parents and kids.

