Alligator pulled out of school pond!

Last updated at 11:08
american-alligatorGetty Images

Have you ever peered into a murky pond and wondered what's swimming around down there?

Well, some school children in America had a bit of a shocking visitor in their school biology pond!

Bedford High School in Michigan had to call in the experts after kids spotted what they thought was a croc splashing about! Yikes!

Croc-experts from the nearby Indian Creek Zoo came to the school to see how they could help.

Bedford-schools-feed@BedfordSchools/Twitter

But after their first visit they weren't able to catch the reptile, so they came back with re-inforcements and removed the scaly visitor!

In the end, it was identified as a 3-foot-long American alligator.

Zoo owner Joe Garverick said he suspected it was a pet that had been abandoned.

Julie-Angell-Indian-Creek-Zoo-manager-holds-the-reptile-captured-FridayJoe Garverick/Indian Creek Zoo
Julie Angell, Indian Creek Zoo manager, holds the reptile captured Friday

"It wasn't going to come out and attack people," Garverick told the Detroit News, "(but) I think it was best for the alligator's sake and the sake of the kids to remove it."

It's now been given a new home in the Indian Creek Zoo with other reptiles.

