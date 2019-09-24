Alligator pulled out of school pond!

Getty Images

Have you ever peered into a murky pond and wondered what's swimming around down there?

Well, some school children in America had a bit of a shocking visitor in their school biology pond!

Bedford High School in Michigan had to call in the experts after kids spotted what they thought was a croc splashing about! Yikes!

Croc-experts from the nearby Indian Creek Zoo came to the school to see how they could help.

But after their first visit they weren't able to catch the reptile, so they came back with re-inforcements and removed the scaly visitor!

In the end, it was identified as a 3-foot-long American alligator.

Zoo owner Joe Garverick said he suspected it was a pet that had been abandoned.

American Alligator Facts American alligators come from the south-eastern United States.

They live in lakes, ponds, rivers and wetlands

They can live up to 50 years and can grow to 15 feet in length!

Joe Garverick/Indian Creek Zoo Julie Angell, Indian Creek Zoo manager, holds the reptile captured Friday

"It wasn't going to come out and attack people," Garverick told the Detroit News, "(but) I think it was best for the alligator's sake and the sake of the kids to remove it."

It's now been given a new home in the Indian Creek Zoo with other reptiles.