Supreme Court rules suspending Parliament was 'unlawful'

The Supreme Court has ruled that suspending Parliament for five weeks was "unlawful".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the decision to suspend Parliament at the end of August. On Tuesday 10 September Parliament was officially suspended - or prorogued.

The decision to do this made some people angry, as they said the shutdown would make it easier for the government to push through a no-deal Brexit.

Previously, a court in Edinburgh said that Mr Johnson's suspension of the UK Parliament was unlawful, but the High Court in London said it was a political matter and not something they should decide on.

The matter was then sent to the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the United Kingdom . It has now ruled that the decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "disagreed" with the ruling, but added he would respect the verdict and Parliament "will come back".

What is the ruling?

Lady Hale is the president of the Supreme Court

Eleven of the Supreme Court judges (known as justices) heard legal arguments about the case.

They had to decide if judges have the power to intervene in how a prime minister suspends Parliament.

All 11 judges agreed in the final decision.

The Supreme Court's president, Lady Hale, said: "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions".

Lady Hale said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices was that Parliament had not been prorogued - the decision was null and of no effect.

What is prorogation?

The official term for shutting down Parliament is "proroguing".

MPs do not vote to prorogue - it's a power that rests with the Queen, done on the advice of the prime minister.

While prorogation is often normal, the timing of it and the length of the suspension in this case was controversial because it meant there would have been no parliamentary business until mid-October.

How have politicians reacted to the ruling?

Boris Johnson immediately faced calls from political opponents, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, to resign.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage described the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament as "the worst political decision ever".

Guy Verhofstadt, the Brexit lead for the EU's Parliament, said:

"At least one big relief in the Brexit saga: the rule of law in the UK is alive and kicking. Parliaments should never be silenced in a real democracy."

Some politicians from the Prime Minister's party - the Conservatives - have disagreed with the ruling.

One Tory MP, Andrew Bridgen, said the court's decision was "the worst possible outcome for our democracy" and "an absolute disgrace".

What happens next?

Because the suspension was ruled unlawful, parliament is technically still in session, as if the whole thing had never happened.

The court said that how that happens is up to the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, and the speaker in the House of Lords.

John Bercow has said MPs will return to the House of Commons on Wednesday at 11.30.