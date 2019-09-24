Mario Kart Tour: Mobile game is released on Wednesday 25 September!

Nintendo

After a bit of a delay, Mario Kart Tour mobile will finally be released tomorrow!

We were supposed to get it in March but it was delayed because it needed a few tweaks.

The game will be available to download on mobile bright and early tomorrow morning.

Players will be able steer characters like Mario, Wario and Toad as they race karts through Tokyo and other cities.

Kart characters will automatically drive forward, and turn when you drag your finger left and right on the screen.

More to follow