Fifa 20: Fans who pre-ordered Fifa 20 have got their hands on it early

Fifa 20 is due out at the end of this week but some fans will be getting it today!

The famous annual game is due in shops on Friday 27 October.

But some keen players will be playing it before that.

So how have they done it? Well, the answer is by pre-ordering.

EA Sports Penalties and free-kicks will be completely different on the new game

What is pre-ordering?

Sometimes when games or films are being released, some sellers will let you order it ahead.

What that means is you get it first, but you often pay up front and sometimes miss out on special offers after release in the shops.

However with Fifa 20 there's a catch.

EA Sports EA is bringing a new game mode to FIFA 20, 'Volta' - which is basically street football

Only the Champions or Ultimate Editions of the game were available for pre-order for PS4 or Xbox One - which are more expensive versions.

So you have to ask if those few extra days are worth it!

But if you haven't got FIFA 20 early, you can still get in on the Ultimate Team action with the game's official web app, which lets you manage your squad, prep for matches and check out squad selection.