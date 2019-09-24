play
Watch Newsround

Fifa 20: Fans who pre-ordered Fifa 20 have got their hands on it early

Last updated at 06:58
comments
View Comments
Sterling-Hazard-and-Sancho-in-FIFA20.EA Sports

Fifa 20 is due out at the end of this week but some fans will be getting it today!

The famous annual game is due in shops on Friday 27 October.

But some keen players will be playing it before that.

So how have they done it? Well, the answer is by pre-ordering.

Eriksen taking a penalty on FIFA20EA Sports
Penalties and free-kicks will be completely different on the new game

What is pre-ordering?

Sometimes when games or films are being released, some sellers will let you order it ahead.

What that means is you get it first, but you often pay up front and sometimes miss out on special offers after release in the shops.

However with Fifa 20 there's a catch.

Volta street football from FIFA 20.EA Sports
EA is bringing a new game mode to FIFA 20, 'Volta' - which is basically street football

Only the Champions or Ultimate Editions of the game were available for pre-order for PS4 or Xbox One - which are more expensive versions.

So you have to ask if those few extra days are worth it!

But if you haven't got FIFA 20 early, you can still get in on the Ultimate Team action with the game's official web app, which lets you manage your squad, prep for matches and check out squad selection.

More like this

batman.

Fortnite and Batman collaboration: Epic Games launches crossover

Keyframe #8
play
1:11

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

sirfarfetchd-pokemon.

Pokemon: Nintendo reveal SirFarfetch'd - the new Galar form in Sword and Shield

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

d
play
4:20

Climate change expert answers YOUR questions

greta at un

Greta - 'If you fail us, we will never forgive you'

comments
4
blue-peter-music-badge.

Ed Sheeran designs new Blue Peter badge

comments
Newsround Home