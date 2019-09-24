Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie: The Royal family are in South Africa, this is what they have been doing
Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are in South Africa for their first official overseas trip as a family.
On Day One of their trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Cape Town township, Nyanga. Meghan was invited to join the dancers and impressed them with her moves!
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan sat with young people during a visit to the Justice Desk, a group in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, which works to empower people to understand and defend their Human Rights.
Getty Images
Meghan was greeted by lots of children outside the centre.
Getty Images
Meghan gave a speech at the centre which supports women and children. She praised their work and said "Just on one personal note, may I just say that while I'm here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family... I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister."
Getty Images
Meghan and Harry also visited District Six Museum. District Six was a community of people from different places with different religions and languages. 60,000 residents were relocated during apartheid- a racist system where white and black people in the country lived separate lives - when the area was declared whites only.