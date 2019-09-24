The Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Who were the winners?

Getty Images

It was the 2019 Best Fifa Football Awards last night!

They're voted for by fans, national coaches, their team captains as well as some football journalists.

Awards are given for best player, goal, coach and more!

Often the focus is on the big two: Messi and Ronaldo.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's top three were Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo and Frankie de Jong.

And in case you are wondering who Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo voted for? Well, his rival Messi didn't even make the top three! Awks.

Read on to find out who the big winners were. Do you think the right players won? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Best men's player

Getty Images It's the sixth time Messi's won this award!

This went to Lionel Messi.

It is the sixth time he's been voted the world's best, he also won in in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The player helped Barcelona win La Liga and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Best women's player

Getty Images The US player was up against England's Lucy Bronze

United States player Megan Rapinoe won the award for best women's player.

She was up against fellow American Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze.

Rapinoe was the best player at this year's Women's World Cup as she helped the US win the competition.

Best men's coach

Getty Images The Liverpool coach led his team to victory this year

Jurgen Klopp picked up this award.

The Liverpool boss led his team to victory in the Champions League this year.

Klopp beat Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and City's Pep Guardiola.

Best women's coach

Getty Images US coach Jill Ellis and US player Megan Rapinoe with their awards

Whilst US player Megan Rapinoe won the award for best women's player, her coach Jill Ellis won best women's coach.

Rapinoe had loads of her praise for her boss and said: "Jill Ellis and the rest have put us in a great position. This was an incredible year for women's football."

Best goalkeeper

Getty Images Becker was one of the favourites to win his award

This went to Alisson Becker.

The Liverpool keeper had major success in the Champions League, and was first choice for Brazil as they lifted the Copa America on home soil.

Best goal

Getty Images Eighteen-year-old Zsori picked up an award

Daniel Zsori, the eighteen-year-old player, won the award for best goal.

He won it for his spectacular 93-rd minute overhead kick for Debrecen against Ferencvaros just after he came on as a substitute for his Hungarian league debut in February.