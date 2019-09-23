Climate change expert answers YOUR questions

Climate change is a big issue affecting our planet.

World leaders are discussing it, and what can be done to tackle it, at a big summit in New York.

The meeting comes after millions of young people around the world took part in a global climate strike inspired by teen-activist Greta Thunberg.

We asked you if you have any questions about climate change that you want answering...and you loads!

So, we put them to climate expert Kathryn Adamson, from Manchester Metropolitan University.