Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales beat Georgia 43-14

David Davies/PA Wire

Wales have got off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Six Nations champions beat Georgia 43-14 in their first game of the competition.

Four first-half tries from Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams secured a bonus point for Wales.

But it was a real match of two halves: "It was a good first half for us and we were pretty happy at half-time," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"A little bit messy in the second half but the ball was quite slippery out there and it was hard to hold on to it. We scored a few nice tries and we're happy with the bonus point."

This was the oldest Wales starting side at a Rugby World Cup, with the players having an average age of 28 years and 331 days!

Their win comes after Ireland beat Scotland and England won their game against Tonga.

Wales will now go on to play Australia on Sunday 29 September.

England face the USA on Thursday 26 September, while Ireland will take on hosts Japan on Saturday 28 September.