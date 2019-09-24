Ed Sheeran designs new Music Badge for Blue Peter

Take a look at Blue Peter's brand new music badge!
It's been designed by singer Ed Sheeran, and will be officially launched on Thursday 26 September.
The badge is a celebration of all things musical, and is part of a collaboration for BBC Music Day.
BBC Music Day is all about celebrating the power of music to change lives and events are taking place across the UK for it.
Ed earned a Gold Blue Peter badge last year - the show's highest award - and has watched Blue Peter ever since he was a kid.
He said: "I've always loved Blue Peter and even got the chance to present the show a while back, so I'm made up that I got to design their first ever badge for BBC Music Day. Music was really important to me growing up and I hope this badge will inspire more kids to get into it."
A special musical version of Blue Peter will air on Thursday, with guests Sir Paul McCartney and Radio 1's Maya Jama.
The music badge will be the seventh badge Blue Peter have introduced since the show started.
