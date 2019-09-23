Batman Day: How the world celebrated the 80th anniversary of the caped crusader

Getty Images Batman and Dan DiDio, the Executive Vice President and Publisher of DC Comics pose by the Empire State building in New York

DC's caped crusader has celebrated his 80th birthday!

Batman made his first appearance in the Detective Comics in May 1939, and a year later he got his own comic book series.

Since then he's starred in movies, games and even become a Lego character.

To mark the milestone, Batman's famous bat-signal lit up the night sky in cities round the world, like New York, Mexico and Tokyo.

EPA The dome of the Museu Nacional d"Art de Catalunya (MNAC) was illuminated with the symbol of Batman

Millions of fans took part in a day of celebrations for the DC hero, with some even dressing up as characters from the series.

Getty Images The bat-signal lit-up the New York sky.

There was also the big announcement that James Tynion IV would be taking over from Tom King as the new writer, and Tony. S. Daniel would be the new lead artist of the Batman comics.