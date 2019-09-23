International Day of Sign Languages: What is it all about?

Today is the International Day of Sign Languages, where people are recognising the importance of sign languages around the world.
Each year, the day has a different theme, with this year's being "Sign Language Rights for All!"
The aim of the special day is to remind big companies, worldwide organisations and global governments of the importance and significance of sign languages.
According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are approximately 72 million deaf people worldwide.
There are over 300 different sign languages and over 70,000 deaf people in the UK have British Sign Language as their first language.
The United Nations want to encourage schools to teach sign language as part of the curriculum in order to make sure nobody is left out.
British Sign Language (BSL)
British Sign Language is an official British language used mainly by people who are deaf or experience hearing problems.
It's a visual way of communicating using your hands, facial expression, and body language.
Sign Supported English
Sign Supported English is similar to BSL but the person would sign in the order they would speak the words.
Makaton
If someone is communicating using Makaton, you may hear them speaking out loud and see them signing at the same time.
Makaton is used by CBeebies star Justin Fletcher in his show Something Special with Mr Tumble.
