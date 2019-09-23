Two cities in China have been lit up in a spectacular light show to celebrate the country's 70th birthday.

The ancient city of Xi'an, and the coastal city of Qingdao came to life with tens of thousands of LED lights lighting up some of their landmarks.

More than 200 buildings along Qingdao's Fushan Bay were lit up, whilst skyscrapers flashed the words "celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China" against a red backdrop, and images of the famous Great Wall.

The celebrations will continue until 7 October, with more than 100 artistic performances set to happen during the National Day holiday, which gets underway on 1 October.

More: