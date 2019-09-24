Air pollution: Half of pupils worried about air quality

Getty Images

Nearly half of school pupils are worried about air pollution, a survey has found.

3,434 pupils aged between 4-11 years old were asked to give their thoughts on air quality by the charity Sustrans, who promote cycling and walking.

Almost half (45%) of the pupils said they were worried about levels of air pollution at their school.

Nearly a thousand parents and residents living near schools across Britain were also surveyed. Around 90% said they would support street closures happening more regularly outside their school.

The survey was released for Bike to School week which is an event to encourage cycling to school across the UK.

Sustrans say that currently only 2% of UK primary schoolchildren cycle to school and 4% of secondary school pupils.

Tips for a safe cycle to school

Sustrans

• Don't go through red lights or cycle on the pavement unless it's a proper cycle path

• Signal clearly at all times

• Ride in a position where you can see and be seen

• Make eye contact with other road users, especially at junctions, then you know they've seen you

• When riding at night always use a working white front light and red backlight, plus a red rear reflector - it's the law!

Getty Images

If you're cycling on paths shared by walkers, wheelchair users, and horse riders:

• Don't go too fast - it can intimidate others

• Use your bell to let others know you are approaching, but don't assume they can hear or see you

• Give way to others and always be prepared to slow down and stop if necessary

• Keep left or on your side of any dividing line

• Be careful at junctions, bends or entrances