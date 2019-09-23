play
The Addams Family: Send in your questions for the cast of the new film

Last updated at 10:51
Calling all movie fans. We need your help.

Newsround is going to be meeting some of the cast from The Addams Family and we want your questions!

The animated comedy follows the life of a peculiar, ghoulish family as they try to fit into 21st century life.

Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Elsie Fisher have all lent their voice to the film.

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the cast when we meet them.

