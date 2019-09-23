Man sets new record by flying around the world in a gyrocopter

Gety It took James Ketchell 175 days to fly around the world!

A man from the UK has become the first person to fly around the world in a gyrocopter.

James Ketchell set off in March this year and landed back in the UK on Sunday 22 September.

He travelled over Europe, Asia and North America in 122 separate flights.

It took him 175 days, and he covered 24,000 nautical miles!

What is a gyrocopter? Gyrocopters look a bit like a small helicopter but work differently. A gyrocopter is 'pushed' forward by a propeller at the back. This then makes the blades on top turn.

Getty Images James said flying around the world had been "magical"

James said it had been like "flying a motorbike in the sky".

He was almost struck by lightning at one point, but said the scariest moment was crossing the Atlantic Ocean from Greenland to Iceland.

His challenge has raised more than £10,000 for different charities.