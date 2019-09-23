play
Watch Newsround

YOUR messages for world leaders about climate change

Climate change marches have been happening all over the world.

Newsround went to a march in Manchester, England to speak to some young protesters about why they're protesting and what they want to say to world leaders about the climate change.

Here are some of their messages for the world leaders meeting at the summit.

