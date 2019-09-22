play
Strictly round-up: What happened in the first live show?

The Strictly celebrities and their professional partners took to the ballroom on Saturday night for their first live performances of the series.

Kelvin and Oti finished the night at the top of the leaderboard, but nobody went home. The judges' scores will be carried through to the second week, at the end of which the first pair will be eliminated from the ballroom.

We want to know what you thought of the first episode - so click here to let us know!

