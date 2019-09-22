Rugby World Cup: Scotland defeated by Ireland in tournament opener

ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Scotland have suffered a defeat in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan.

It was always going to be a challenge, after they were drawn against Ireland - the world's top-ranked side - in their first match.

After going down 12-0 after just 15 minutes of play, the final score settled at 27-3.

Ireland captain Rory Best - the country's oldest ever World Cup participant at the age of 37 - told ITV: "We started really well. We were positive. We wanted to attack.

"We know how good a team they are and we're delighted with that win."

His team will play tournament hosts Japan in their second game, while Scotland will face Samoa two days' later.

England are currently in action against Tonga, while Wales are due to play Georgia on Monday.