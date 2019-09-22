Strictly Come Dancing: What did you think of the first episode?

Guy Levy/BBC Which celebrity was awarded the the highest ever score for an opening show?

Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly under way, as the celebrities and their professional partners took to the ballroom with their first live routines of the series.

There was a glitterball-themed intro to kick off the evening, following by 15 dazzling routines.

"What a night!" said Bruno. "Tonight was one of the most exciting, surprising premieres of Strictly Come Dancing. Everybody came out with something I wasn't expecting so well done everybody!"

Or read on to find out more about some of the highlights from the opening live show.

New professional dancers!

Professional dancer Neil has finally got a partner after four years of waiting! The professional was delighted to have been paired up with Alex Scott.

Johannes and Luba have also been partnered for this series, with Catherine Tyldesley and James Cracknell.

While Catherine was complimented for her dizzying dance (which she said made her feel a bit travel sick!), James was criticised for his wooden performance, leaving him bottom of the leaderboard with just 11 points.

Kelvin's samba

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher was a late addition to the Strictly line-up, after Jamie Laing was forced to pull out following an injury - and he set the ballroom on fire with what Bruno called the "best samba [he's] seen on a debut show".

Craig said the dance was "amazing", earning the couple four 8s and a grand total of 32 points - the highest ever score for an opening show!

Michelle's attitude

Another dance praised by the judges was TV personality Michelle Visage's sassy cha cha cha.

Her interaction with the judges, musicality and fiery attitude earned her a high score of 30, leaving the pair in joint third place at the end of the evening.

Panel pooper Craig even awarding it an 8 - higher than Bruno and Shirley! Has she already cracked the meanie of the panel!?

Chris's shirt

The costumes never disappoint but comedian Chris Ramsey started the series with a bang with an incredibly garish shirt!

Unfortunately, his dancing didn't make quite the same impact, with the judges saying it was as if his body had gone on holiday! He finished the night second from the bottom of the table with a score of 13.

Let's see what he pulls out of the bag next week.

Will's quickstep

Taking on a quickstep or jive in week one is always brave, but that didn't stop Paralympic champion Will Bayley, who quickstepped around the floor like a natural.

Everyone watching the routine had as much fun as he did performing it. He even planted a big kiss on the camera at the end! Shirley said it was "off the chart", earning him the highest ever score in week one for a quickstep.

Nobody was eliminated in the first week, but the judges' scores will carry through to week two, when Strictly fans will say goodbye to the first couple. Lewis Capaldi will also be performing.

Week two of Strictly Come Dancing will be on BBC One next Saturday at 6.40pm.