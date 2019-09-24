Whitney Houston, Gorillaz, Hatsune Miku: What is a hologram tour?

Whatever music you like, nothing beats seeing your favourite band or artist live in concert, right?

You and your mates singing along to your favourite tracks with thousands of other fans.

But does the performer actually need to be there for the show?

Well not if they've got a 'hologram'!

Getty Images Hatsune Miku is described as a 'virtual idol' she's so famous!

Meet Hatsune Miku, a 16-year-old pop star from Sapporo, Japan.

She opened for Lady Gaga during her 2014 tour, released a remix of Happy with Pharrell Williams, and is off on her world tour on 14 October.

Hatsune regularly performs to thousands of fans at her sell-out concerts across the globe.

But Hatsune is a hologram. A special computer programme allows her to sing and perform and fans can even use this programme back at home to make their own Hatsune songs!

How does a 'hologram' concert work? Strictly speaking what's used isn't exactly a hologram. The technology uses video images from projectors, like you see at the back of a cinema. These images of a music star are then projected onto a big piece of glass, that the audience can't see. This glass, called a mylar sheet, is set at an angle so that when the video reflects off it it looks like it's a real three-dimensional moving human.

Getty Images The Gorillaz performed as holograms with pop superstar Madonna at the Grammys

But hologram acts are nothing new.

Back in 1998 musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett created Gorillaz - a virtual band.

The four members; 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs are animated characters and a band of real-life musicians play their songs as the characters perform.

Gorillaz have had huge success as a virtual band. Their 2001 debut album went triple platinum and they even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as Most Successful Virtual Band.

Hologram tours are also a great way for fans to experience a concert by music stars of the past.

Getty Images Fans of Whitney Houston will soon be able to see her hologram in concert

Dates for a 2020 hologram tour by Whitney Houston have been released and rapper Tupac, Michael Jackson and 1950s singer Roy Orbison have all appeared as holograms.

And it's not just music, a circus in Germany is using hologram animals instead of real ones in their shows!

Are there any downsides to hologram tours?

According to Danny Betsch, who worked on the Orbison hologram, the problem is that they can only be seen looking straight on. So seats at the side of the stage can't be sold to fans.

The stage and arena must also be kept very dark so that the hologram is visible.

Some critics of hologram shows say the performance can feel a bit flat because it is lacking the atmosphere of a live performance.

What do you think?

Would you go see a hologram in concert? Do you like the idea? Or would you rather see the real thing?

Let us know in the comments below.